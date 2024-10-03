Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NMS stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.63.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.