Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

