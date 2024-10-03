Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
