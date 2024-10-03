Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JLS stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.
About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
