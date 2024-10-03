Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JMM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
