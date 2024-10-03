Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE NMZ opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
