Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE NMZ opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

