Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 18,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,310. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

