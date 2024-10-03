Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.09.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
