Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:NXJ opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $13.13.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
