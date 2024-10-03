Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NRK stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

