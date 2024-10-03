Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NAN opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

