Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 26,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,786. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

