Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of JPI opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.41.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

