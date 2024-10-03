Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

