Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:JRI)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

JRI opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

