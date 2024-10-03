Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NXP traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 60,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $15.25.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.