NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 756.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,275.5% during the second quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 396,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,969,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 835.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 172,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after acquiring an additional 153,633 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 988.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 814.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 72,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 64,633 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,197,403 shares of company stock valued at $501,955,984. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

