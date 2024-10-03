NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 835.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,633 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 10.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,380,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,077,958.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,197,403 shares of company stock valued at $501,955,984. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Melius Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.