O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 751,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,138 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

