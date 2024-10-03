O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Shares Down 0.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. 10,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
O3 Mining Trading Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.
About O3 Mining
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
