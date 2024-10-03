Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 724,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 441,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Obsidian Energy Stock Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $486.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

