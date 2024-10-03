Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Ocado Group Stock Down 7.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.