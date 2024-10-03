Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Further Reading

