Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $10.22. Oklo shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 1,538,665 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKLO shares. B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.30.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

