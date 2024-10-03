Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.50

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.79), with a volume of 533046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.70 ($0.81).

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.13.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

Old Mutual Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,714.29%.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.