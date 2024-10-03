OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.06.
OncoCyte Trading Up 2.0 %
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,558.46% and a negative return on equity of 149.88%.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.