OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.60% of OneMain worth $92,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 7,566.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 708,804 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 608.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 432,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,317,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

OneMain Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $45.28 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

