Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.20

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and traded as high as $14.59. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $754.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

