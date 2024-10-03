Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.15

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Opawica Explorations Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

