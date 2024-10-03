Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Boosted by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,712 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL opened at $167.73 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $464.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

