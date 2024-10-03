Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 168,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 2.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 402,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,112,000 after buying an additional 21,675 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $167.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $464.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.63.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

