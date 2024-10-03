Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 0.3%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $166.52 and last traded at $167.15. 675,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,562,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $462.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 426,861 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total value of $60,575,844.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,764,079.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock worth $225,338,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Oracle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Oracle by 55.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

