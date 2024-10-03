Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

