Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 955,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $12.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Orange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

