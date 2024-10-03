Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 20.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 155,549 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Orange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,757,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,522,000 after buying an additional 48,093 shares in the last quarter.
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
