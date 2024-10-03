Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 73,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 438,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Orange by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 8.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 5.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 37,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 118.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

