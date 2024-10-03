OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 573.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,937 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,549,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,459 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 605,324 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,809,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 418,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,288,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 391,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

