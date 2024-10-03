O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $24,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,154.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,127.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,075.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

