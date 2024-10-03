O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Cut by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $1,154.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,075.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

