OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) vs. ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Head-To-Head Contrast

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ASML and OriginClear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASML 26.50% 49.93% 17.13% OriginClear N/A N/A -9.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASML and OriginClear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASML 0 3 9 1 2.85 OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ASML presently has a consensus target price of $1,147.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given ASML’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ASML is more favorable than OriginClear.

ASML has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OriginClear has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASML and OriginClear”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASML $25.44 billion 12.89 $8.48 billion $19.58 42.46 OriginClear $30,000.00 372.07 -$11.63 million N/A N/A

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of ASML shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASML beats OriginClear on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies. In addition, it offers metrology and inspection systems, including YieldStar optical metrology systems to assess the quality of patterns on the wafers; and HMI electron beam solutions to locate and analyze individual chip defects. Further, the company provides computational lithography solutions, and lithography systems and control software solutions; and refurbishes and upgrades lithography systems, as well as offers customer support and related services. It operates in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, China, rest of Asia, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United States. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

About OriginClear

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, commercial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

