Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) & Lucira Health (OTCMKTS:LHDXQ) Head to Head Contrast

Lucira Health (OTCMKTS:LHDXQ – Get Free Report) and Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.00 -$64.83 million ($3.58) 0.00 Oruka Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lucira Health and Oruka Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oruka Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucira Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lucira Health and Oruka Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33

Oruka Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Oruka Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51%

Summary

Lucira Health beats Oruka Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California. On February 22, 2023, Lucira Health, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Oruka Therapeutics

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products. The Company’s business focus combines expertise in cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, clinical development and product commercialization. It is currently developing Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a cardiovascular drug for the treatment of chronic heart failure. The company is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

