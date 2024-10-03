Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Critical Analysis

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65% Eldorado Gold 15.67% 5.82% 4.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Osisko Development and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Eldorado Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 7.75 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.48 Eldorado Gold $1.10 billion 3.28 $104.63 million $0.57 30.93

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Osisko Development on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

