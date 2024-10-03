Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 0.5 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$25.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$25.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of C$64.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

