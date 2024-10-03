Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.74

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$25.74 and last traded at C$25.64, with a volume of 33540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$64.85 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.8095548 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total value of C$332,913.00. In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$248,000.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

