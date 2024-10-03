Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB) Announces Dividend of $0.30

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3043 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

NYSEARCA:OVB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,983. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

