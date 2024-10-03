Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:OVF)

Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of OVF traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 1,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.97. Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

The Overlay Shares Foreign Equity ETF (OVF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex US index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to non-U.S. equities combined with a U.S OVF was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

