Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.63 and last traded at $33.63. 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.