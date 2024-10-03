Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3758 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA OVL traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $46.48.
About Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.