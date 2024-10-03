Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2699 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.
Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.