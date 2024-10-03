Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3616 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA OVT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 4,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $22.87.
About Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF
