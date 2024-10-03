Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Shares Down 4.2%

Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 11,402,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 9,326,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.82.
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.
