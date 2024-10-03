Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $198,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.